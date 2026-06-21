Kansas City, Missouri, police want the public's help to find missing 67-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 67-year-old woman.

Suzann Page was last seen in the area of the 2300 block of Swope Parkway in KCMO at around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Suzann was last seen wearing a green floral dress and pink shoes.

Suzann is diagnosed with dementia, bipolar disorder and has "several serious health diagnoses" requiring medications that she does not have, according to police.

Police said Suzann's family is concerned about her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about Suzann's whereabouts is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.