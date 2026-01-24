Kansas City, Missouri, police want the public's help to find missing man with multiple mental health disorders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man with multiple mental health disorders is missing Friday night in the bitter cold, and Kansas City, Missouri, police and his family are asking for the public's help to find him.

Travis Tolbert, 36, was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday in the area of East 115th Street and Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tolbert is Black, 6 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The only clothing description police have is that Tolbert was wearing a heavy winter jacket.

Anyone with information about Travis Tolbert should call 911.

