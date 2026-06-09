Kansas City, Missouri, police want the public's help to find missing woman last seen May 27

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman who was last seen May 27.

Amber Simpson was last seen in the area of E. 23rd Street and Kensington Avenue in KCMO.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Amber's family is concerned about her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.

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