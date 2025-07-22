Kansas City, Missouri, teacher charged with allegedly asking student for photos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, teacher is facing charges for allegedly asking a student to submit nude photos.

Jonathan Newton is charged with one count of felony second-degree sexual trafficking of a child under the age of 18.

According to court documents filed Friday by the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, a juvenile and his guardian contacted police on March 27, 2025, to report that a teacher had asked the victim for a photo of his genitals.

The juvenile told detectives he received a message from Newton on Snapchat. Court documents indicate the juvenile provided detectives with photos of the conversation.

Police located Newton and conducted an interview, where Newton said he met the victim because they both are at the same school. He also confirmed he asked the victim for a photo.

Court documents posted Monday reveal an arrest warrant has been issued for Newton.

Prosecutors have requested Newton be held on a $75,000 bond upon his arrest.

Among the bond conditions requested by prosecutors is that Newton not have contact with anyone under the age of 18 and not be within 1,000 feet of Brookside Charter School.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.