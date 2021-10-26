Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. Bank robbed on Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Bank location at 6161 NW Barry Road in Kansas City, Missouri, was robbed Tuesday.

The suspect is an approximately 5'3" woman with long black braids, a dark baseball cap, black face mask and black Kansas City Chiefs championship sweatshirt.

She carried a black folder and manilla envelope into the bank.

She approached a teller before brandishing a firearm and giving the teller a demand note.

There were no injuries and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .