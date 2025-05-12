Kansas City, Missouri, woman, 66, killed in Friday wreck in southern Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 66-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in southern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 3 p.m. Friday, a 2023 Nissan Kicks and a 2024 Chevrolet 2500 collided in the northbound lanes of Highway 13, one mile north of Osceola, Missouri, in St. Clair County.

The KCMO woman who died was a passenger in the Nissan. Two other Kansas City-area women in the Nissan were also seriously injured in the crash and transported to local hospitals.

No injuries were reported by anyone in the Chevrolet.

