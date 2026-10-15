KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, believe a driver intentionally caused a deadly crash early Wednesday evening in the Northland.

A police spokesperson said officers received a call around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday regarding a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of NW Barry Road and NW Allenton Drive.

Officers arrived and found an adult male inside one of the crashed vehicles suffering from serious injuries. Officers located an adult female in a second vehicle suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital. The female victim eventually died from her injuries.

What we know so far:

Kansas City PD: Driver intentionally caused Northland crash that killed woman

Police located the driver, an adult male, of the third vehicle, and took him into custody after a preliminary investigation revealed the driver appeared to intentionally strike the victim’s vehicles.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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