Kansas City police ask for public's help in identifying suspect in pistol-whipping in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released a video with hopes of identifying suspects involved in an alleged pistol-whipping in Westport over the weekend.

Two videos released by KCPD on Twitter show parts of the confrontation.

In the first video, three men are involved in an altercation, which is captioned "Round 1." A woman can be seen trying to de-escalate the situation, as two of them try to jump one of the victims.

The second video shows the victim apparently knocked out on the ground, and the woman is on top of him, trying to prevent him from further getting hurt.

A man in a white t-shirt is seen yelling at the woman. Moments later, another man walks up to the woman and pistol-whips her, knocking her to the ground.

The man who pistol-whipped the woman was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a blue and gray zip-up hoodie.

The video can be viewed below:

KCPD ask for help to identify pistol-whipping suspect

KCPD said the incident happened on Sunday at around 3 a.m. near west 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

