Kansas City police, FBI investigate Commerce Bank robbery Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police and FBI agents are investigating a robbery early Tuesday afternoon at a Commerce Bank branch in Kansas City, Missouri.

An FBI spokesperson said authorities were notified around 12:50 p.m. of a bank robbery at the Commerce Bank branch at 6100 Troost Avenue.

It was not clear if the male suspect was armed or made any verbal threat of violence. No injuries were reported by customers or employees at the bank.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’10” to 6’11” tall with a medium build.

Surveillance video captured the suspect wearing a red/yellow winter hat, dark-colored jacket and shirt, black pants, white socks and slip-on shoes.

The suspect was able to escape with an unknown amount of currency.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect can make an anonymous tip at 816-474-847.

