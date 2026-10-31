Kansas City police investigate after man found dead in parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said officers were called around 3:15 p.m. on a report of a dead body in the parking lot in the 7200 block of Longview Road.

Officers arrived and found an adult male lying unresponsive in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot trauma.

Paramedics arrived and declared the man deceased at the scene.

Police have not released any information about any suspects or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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