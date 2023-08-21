Kansas City police investigate deadly stabbing Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are piecing together the details of a deadly stabbing Monday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., officers were dispatched on a stabbing call at an apartment building in the 2200 block of Wheeling Avenue.

When police arrived, they located an adult male with "significant injuries" who died on the scene.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the apartment building for questioning.

KCPD investigators are searching for witnesses at the building and gathering evidence.

The initial investigation from police indicates an "interaction" between the victim and suspect led to the stabbing. The nature of the interaction was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

