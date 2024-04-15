Kansas City police investigate remains of body discovered Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains Saturday afternoon.

The spokesperson said officers were notified around 4:30 p.m. of a deceased person in the area of E. 80th Street and Troost Avenue. Responding officers located a body “in an advanced state of decomposition.”

Police are working with the Jackson County Medical Examiner to determine the cause and nature of death.

A death investigation remains underway.



