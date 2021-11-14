Kansas City police investigate Sunday morning life-threatening shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a Sunday morning shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
According to KCPD dispatch, the shooting happened near 8834 east U.S. Highway 40 at around 5:40 a.m.
No other information on a suspect or the victim was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
