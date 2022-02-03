Kansas City police investigate Wednesday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night.
One person was shot to death in the 7200 block of east 17th Street.
Officers found the victim in the area at around 9:20 p.m.
No other information on the incident was immediately available.
A suspect was not immediately in custody.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
