Kansas City police investigating a homicide near 78th Street and N. Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police officers are investigating a homicide at 78th Street and N. Prospect.

Officers were dispatched on a reported shooting call shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday.

As officers arrived they located an adult male, lying in the street suffering gunshot wounds.

EMS began life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed there was a dispute between two individuals that know each other. A fight ensued, which led to shots being fired and the victim struck.

A person of interest was taken into custody by officers on the scene.

Detectives are canvassing the area for any witnesses, physical evidence and any possible surveillance footage.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 816 234-5043.

