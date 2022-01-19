Kansas City police investigating after 1 critically injured in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating after one person was critically injured in a shooting on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of east 27th Street and Prospect Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.

There they located the victim who was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .