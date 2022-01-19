Kansas City police investigating after 1 critically injured in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating after one person was critically injured in a shooting on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the area of east 27th Street and Prospect Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.
There they located the victim who was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.
This story is developing and will be updated.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.