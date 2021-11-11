Kansas City police investigating after man critically injured in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was critically injured in a shooting that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday afternoon.

KCMO police officers responded to the area near East 51st Street and Olive Street.

There, officers located the victim and arrested a suspect at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

