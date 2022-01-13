Kansas City police investigating after man found shot inside vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man on Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to the area of East 27th Street and Walrond Avenue.
There, they located the man shot inside of a vehicle.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Investigators are working to find out if he was shot at a separate location.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
