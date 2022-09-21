Kansas City police investigating after woman shot to death Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the 3500 block of Cypress Avenue on reports of a shooting at around 6:15 p.m.
When they arrived, officers found the woman suffering from gun shot wounds.
She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.
No suspect was immediately in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.
—