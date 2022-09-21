Watch Now
Kansas City police investigating after woman shot to death Tuesday

Posted at 10:14 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 23:15:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Cypress Avenue on reports of a shooting at around 6:15 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found the woman suffering from gun shot wounds.

She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

No suspect was immediately in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.


