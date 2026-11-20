KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating an overnight homicide.

Police say they were at St. Luke's Plaza Hospital working a different call when hospital security told them a gunshot victim had just arrived to the emergency room by private vehicle.

Police responded to the parking bay outside of the emergency room where they found an adult man lying beside a vehicle unresponsive who had been shot.

The man died a short time later.

Police say their preliminary information indicates the victim was traveling in a vehicle near Emanuel Cleaver II and Paseo Boulevard when multiple people heard a gunshot and saw the victim bleeding and unresponsive.

Police say at this time it's unclear where the gunfire came from.

They are working on identifying a person of interest.

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