Kansas City Police investigating fatal shooting at Independence and Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a fatal shooting at Independence Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Police say they were called to the area about 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station.

The man died at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence.

Detectives say it was possible there were multiple people in the area that may have witnessed the shooting.

Kansas City Police say they are working with Partners for Peace to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

