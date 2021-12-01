Kansas City Police investigating fatal shooting near 83rd and Blue Ridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 83rd and Blue Ridge.

Police were called to the area around 2:20 a.m.

No information was released on the victim or a possible suspect.

