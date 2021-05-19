Kansas City Police investigating homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating the city's latest homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 37th and Gillham about 2:00 this morning.

Police say there were reports of people arguing and then gunshots.

When police arrived, they found an adult woman inside of an apartment with gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

