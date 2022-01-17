Kansas City Police investigating homicide at 12th and Topping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide at 12th and Topping.
Police say officers were called to the area about 1:45 a.m. on an injury crash.
When they arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot inside a vehicle that was crashed on the side of the road.
The victim died on the scene.
If you have any information, contact detectives at 816-234-5043.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.