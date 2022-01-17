Kansas City Police investigating homicide at 12th and Topping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide at 12th and Topping.

Police say officers were called to the area about 1:45 a.m. on an injury crash.

When they arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot inside a vehicle that was crashed on the side of the road.

The victim died on the scene.

If you have any information, contact detectives at 816-234-5043.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .