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Kansas City Police investigating homicide at park

41st and Gillham.jpg
Steve Silvestri
41st and Gillham.jpg
Posted
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near 41st and Gillham.

Police were called there about 1:50 a.m. on a cutting call.

When they arrived, they found an adult man who had significant stab wounds.

Police say the victim died at the hospital.

Police say they detained a person of interest for further investigation.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows the victim and person of interest were in the park at this location when they had an altercation that led to the victim being injured.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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