Kansas City Police investigating homicide at park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near 41st and Gillham.

Police were called there about 1:50 a.m. on a cutting call.

When they arrived, they found an adult man who had significant stab wounds.

Police say the victim died at the hospital.

Police say they detained a person of interest for further investigation.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows the victim and person of interest were in the park at this location when they had an altercation that led to the victim being injured.

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