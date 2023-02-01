Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 24th and Brighton

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a late night homicide.
Police say they were called to the area of 24th and Brighton just after 10:45 pm. on a report of sounds of gunshots.
When they arrived, officers found the victim inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
The person died a short time later at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating and are canvassing the scene for evidence and potential witnesses.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
