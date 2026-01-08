Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 16th and Fremont

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near 16th and Fremont.

Police were called to the area around 1 a.m. on a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they say they found an adult man inside a vehicle unresponsive who had been shot.

Police say the person was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Police say their preliminary information indicates the victim was outside working on a vehicle when an interaction between the victim and another man escalated into gunfire.

The suspect left the scene prior to police arriving.

Police say they don't have a suspect in custody.

