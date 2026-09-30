KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: 6:30 a.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says detectives have gathered additional information that led to the identification of a potential subject of interest.

That person is known to be associated with an apartment unit inside the building adjacent to the scene. Officers responded to that apartment and took one adult male subject of interest into custody for further investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY | Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near 16th and Hardesty.

Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 16th and Hardesty

Police say they were called to the area just after 3 a.m. on a shooting call.

Police say callers reported hearing a gunshot in the parking lot of an apartment building and seeing a shooting victim on the ground.

Police say when they arrived, they were directed to a vehicle in the lot.

There they found a man unresponsive on the ground next to it.

Police say the victim died on the scene.

Police say they do not have information on a suspect and no one is in custody.

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