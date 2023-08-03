Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 18th and Askew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 1800 block of Askew.

Police were called to the area about 2:15 a.m. on a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive in an open lot area outside of a vehicle.

Police say the man died on the scene.

Police say they don't have any information on a suspect description, but they are talking with people who were at the scene when officers arrived.

Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses.

