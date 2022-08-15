Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 25th and Elmwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 2500 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Police were called to the area just after 2:00 a.m.
Police say a caller heard the sound of gunshots and looked out and saw a man in front of a home there.
Police say they found the man when they arrived and he died a short time later.
There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
