Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 25th and Elmwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 2500 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Police were called to the area just after 2:00 a.m.

Police say a caller heard the sound of gunshots and looked out and saw a man in front of a home there.

Police say they found the man when they arrived and he died a short time later.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

