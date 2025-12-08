Man dies following shooting late Sunday night at Kansas City, Missouri, convenience store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died following a shooting late Sunday night at a convenience store in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called to a convenience store in the 2900 block of Van Brunt Boulevard on a reported shooting around midnight.

When they arrived, they did not find a victim, but police say they did find evidence of a possible crime scene.

Police say just after midnight, they got a call about an adult man who had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say they responded to both scenes and were able to determine the victim was shot in the 2900 block of Van Brunt.

Police say they were notified just after 2 a.m. that the victim died of their injuries at the hospital.

Detectives are still working to determine that led up to the victim being shot.

