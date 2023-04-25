Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 39th and Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near 39th and Jackson.

Police found a person who was shot in that area about 2 a.m.

No suspect information has been released.

We have a crew on the way to learn more.

