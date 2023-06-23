Watch Now
Crime

Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 41st and Benton

Steve Silvestri
Posted at 2:55 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 04:23:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near 41st and Benton.

Police say they found the victim lying on the sidewalk unresponsive just before 2:00 a.m.

Police say the man had been shot.

He died on the scene.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the homicide are still being investigated.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the scene.

