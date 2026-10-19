Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 42nd and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of East 42nd Street.

Police were called to the area on a reported shooting just before midnight.

Police say when they arrived, they found an adult woman lying in the street who had been shot.

Police say she was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police say no one is in custody.

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