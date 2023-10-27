Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 56th and Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near 56th and Park.

Police say they found an adult man who had been shot inside a vehicle in that area just before 10:00 p.m.

Police say the man died at the scene.

Police say they are looking for witnesses in this case.

There is no information on a possible suspect.

