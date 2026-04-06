Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 58th and Askew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near 58th and Askew.

Police say they were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after they received numerous calls about a shooting.

When they arrived, police say they found a man lying in the street that had been shot.

Police say he died on the scene.

Police say their preliminary information indicates there was an interaction between the victim and multiple unknown males.

Police say that interaction escalated to gunfire for unknown reasons.

Police say the unknown males left the scene in an unknown direction.

Police say several people in the area have provided viable information to help police better understand what happened.

No one is in custody.

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