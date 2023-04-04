Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 64th and Manchester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 6400 block of Manchester.

Police were called to the area just before 1 a.m.

When they arrived, police say they found an adult man inside an apartment who had been shot.

Police say he died on the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are trying to recover any evidence and speak to potential witnesses.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.