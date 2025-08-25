Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 6th and Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near 6th and Park.

Police say they were called to the area just after 7 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, police say they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Just before 10 p.m., police were notified that he had died from his injuries.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows there was an interaction between the victim and another person in the street just prior to shots being fired.

No one is in custody.

