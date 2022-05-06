Kansas City Police investigating homicide near E. 71st and E. Gregory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 8300 block of E. Gregory.
Police say they were called to the area about 11:30 p.m. on a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they found a victim had been shot outside of a home in that area.
The person died a short time later.
No suspect information has been released.
