Kansas City Police investigating homicide near I-435 and Eastwood Trafficway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 7000 block of Eastwood Trafficway.

Police were called to the area about 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot of a laundromat who had been shot.

Police say the man died on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the homicide are unknown.

Police say they are still looking for a suspect.

