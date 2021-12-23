Kansas City Police investigating homicide on NE Ridgeway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say they're investigating a homicide in the 6800 block of NE Ridgeway Avenue.

Police were called to the scene about 4:00 a.m.

At this point, police have only released that this is a fatal shooting.

No suspect information was available.

