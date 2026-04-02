Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating 19-year-old man's death as homicide

UPDATE, 2:40 p.m. | Police identified the victim as Tylen Bean, 19. No arrests have been made.

EARLIER | Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide in south Kansas City.

Officers responded to a call with KCFD around 1:45 a.m. Thursday near 107th and Marsh Avenue.

When they arrived, they were directed a little further south to 108th and Marsh, where they found a man on a sidewalk unresponsive.

Police said the man appeared to have been shot. He died at the scene.

KCPD does not have any information on what led up to the shooting.

Police say no one is in custody at this time.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.