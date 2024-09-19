Kansas City Police investigating man's death in gas station parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 2200 block of East 31st Street.

Police were called to the area just after midnight on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found an adult man in the parking lot of the gas station who had been shot.

He died on the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed there was an argument in the parking lot that led to shots being fired and the victim being struck.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing any surveillance footage.

