Kansas City Police investigating man's death near homeless camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near St. John and Belmont.

They were called to the area just after midnight in regards to a shooting.

When they arrived, they say they were flagged down by someone who directed them to the victim.

He was located in the area to the east near a homeless camp.

Police say the victim is an adult man.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No suspect information was given.

