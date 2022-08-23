Kansas City Police investigating man's death near homeless camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near St. John and Belmont.
They were called to the area just after midnight in regards to a shooting.
When they arrived, they say they were flagged down by someone who directed them to the victim.
He was located in the area to the east near a homeless camp.
Police say the victim is an adult man.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
No suspect information was given.
—
