Kansas City police investigating Monday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the city's latest homicide.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of E 105th Street on Monday evening.
No information on a victim or suspect was immediately available.
This marked the 127th homicide in KCMO in 2021.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
