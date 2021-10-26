Kansas City police investigating Monday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the city's latest homicide.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of E 105th Street on Monday evening.

No information on a victim or suspect was immediately available.

This marked the 127th homicide in KCMO in 2021.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .