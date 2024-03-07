Kansas City Police investigating overnight double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say they're investigating a double homicide.

Police were called to the University of Kansas Health System about 12:45 a.m. on a reported shooting.

Police say when they arrived, they were told two adult men were taken to the hospital by private car after they were shot.

Police say the two men died at the hospital.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows the shooting happened in a wooded area somewhere in the Kansas City, Missouri city limits.

Police say an adult man is in custody for further investigation.

Police say the case is considered ongoing and homicide detectives are gathering evidence and collecting witness statements.

