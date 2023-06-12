Kansas City Police investigating overnight homicide at apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 5200 block of Oak Leaf Drive.

Police were called to an apartment building in that area around 1:30 a.m.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found the victim inside an apartment with gunshot wounds.

Police say the person died at the scene.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel are processing the scene.

Police are working with Partners for Peace to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.