Kansas City Police investigating overnight homicide at restaurant near 69th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide at the Texas Tom's restaurant at 6950 Prospect.

Police say they were called to a shooting there about 12:20 a.m.

When they arrived, police say they were directed to the carry-out area where a person had been shot.

Officers say the person died on the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows there were multiple people in the carry-out area when the victim became involved in a verbal altercation with one or more people.

Police believe that led to the shooting.

Police say they believe there were also multiple people in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Police say nearly all of those people were gone before they arrived.

Detectives believe there are many people who may have seen or heard something that would be valuable to their investigation.

Police are also working with Partners for Peace to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

