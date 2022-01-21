Kansas City police investigating Thursday night double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a shooting that happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
The incident happened in the 3800 block of east 72nd Terrace.
One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and the second suffered injuries that are considered non-life-threatening, according to KCMO police dispatch.
No other information on a suspect or the circumstances were immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
