Kansas City police investigating Tuesday night homicide

Nick Kastelan
crystal lane
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 00:12:02-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the 8800 block of Crystal Lane at an apartment complex.

No other information on a victim or suspect was immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

