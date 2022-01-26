Kansas City police investigating Tuesday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night.
The incident happened in the 8800 block of Crystal Lane at an apartment complex.
No other information on a victim or suspect was immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
